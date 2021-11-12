FNE at Zagreb FF 2021: As Far as I Can Walk

As Far As I Can Walk by Stefan Arsenijević

BELGRADE: As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović by Stefan Arsenijević screens in the main competition of the 19th Zagreb Film Festival , which takes place 14 - 21 November 2021.

The film won five awards at the 55th Karlovy Vary IFF, including the Crystal Globe Grand Prix.

Serbian sales agent Soul Food acquired the film ahead of its world premiere in Karlovy Vary.

As Far as I Can Walk is reimagining the medieval Serbian epic poem Banovich Strahinya with contemporary African migrants taking the place of Serbian national heroes. The story written by Arsenijević along with his frequent collaborator Bojan Vuletić and Nicolas Ducray follows Strahinya and his wife Ababuo, both 28, who left Ghana at the beginning of the migrant crisis and who, after managing to reach Germany, were deported back to Belgrade.

The main roles are played by Ibrahim Koma, Nancy Mensah-Offei, Maxim Khalil, Rami Farah and Nebojša Dugalić.

The film was produced by Serbia’s Art & Popcorn and coproduced by Lithuania's Artbox, France’s Surprise Alley, Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves and Bulgaria’s Chouchkov Brothers.

It was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, as well as by France’s CNC, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and Eurimages. MEDIA - Creative Europe also gave it a development grant.

The film was shot on location in Belgrade and the vicinity, and also in Lithuania for a day. The shooting wrapped on 14 December 2018. The reported budget was 1.2 m EUR.

Production Information:

Producer:

Art & Popcorn (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Artbox (Lithuania)

Surprise Alley (France)

Les Films Fauves (Luxembourg)

Chouchkov Brothers (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Stefan Arsenijević

Scriptwriters: Stefan Arsenijević, Bojan Vuletić, Nicolas Ducray

DoP: Jelena Stankovic

Cast: Ibrahim Koma, Nancy Mensah-Offei, Maxim Khalil, Rami Farah, Nebojša Dugalić