PRODUCTION: Lukas Nola Films Croatian/Macedonian/Kosovan Black Comedy Drama

ZAGREB: Filming on the Croatian/Macedonian/Kosovan coproduction Escort directed by Lukas Nola and produced by Kinorama began in Croatia in mid-October 2021. The film is being shot at several locations in Zagreb and its surroundings, as well as in Zagorje, Gorski Kotar, Mošćenička Draga and Opatija.

Escort is a modern blend of black comedy drama and crime thriller, following the story of a commercial producer who ends up in trouble after spending a night with a sex worker. The end of filming is scheduled for 22 November. The premiere is expected for mid-2022, in time for the Pula Film Festival.

The film was financed by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre on all stages, including 532,500 EUR / 4m HRK for production and an additional 80,000 EUR / 600,000 HRK for production that could not be completed in time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-funding was granted by the Croatian Radiotelevision, the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Kosovo Cinematography Center.

Production Information:

Producers:

Hrvoje Pervan

Kinorama (Croatia)

Coproducers:

Tomi Salkovski

Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia)

Fatmir Spahiu

Buka Production (Kosovo)

Credits:

Director: Lukas Nola

Scriptwriters: Lukas Nola

DoP: Frane Pamić

Cast: Živko Anočić, Hrvojka Begović, Krešimir Mikić, Nikša Butijer, Igor Kovač, Hrvoje Barišić