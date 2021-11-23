OBITUARY: Croatian Producer Darija Kulenović Gudan

ZAGREB: Film producer and co-founder of the Croatian production company Studio DIM Darija Kulenović Gudan passed away at the age of 49 in Zagreb. She had been ill for several years.

Darija Kulenović Gudan was born in Sarajevo and moved to Zagreb soon after Croatia gained its independence, and went on to become one of the leading female film professionals in the region. In 20 years of working as a creative producer at Studio DIM, she produced the feature films Aleksi by Barbara Vekarić, Night Ships by Igor Mirković, My Grandpa is an Alien by Marina Andree Škop and Dražen Žarković, as well as the documentary series The Housing Issue by Silvana Menđušić, the drama series In Treatment by Tomislav Rukavina and Marko Škop, children's series Laboratory at the End of the Universe, RECs, Njama, Njam, and many others.

Her last project was the feature omnibus Heavens Above directed by Serbian director Srđan Dragojević, on which she worked as a coproducer. The film was a coproduction between Serbia, Germany, Northern Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and the UK, and premiered in Locarno, where it won the Young Jury Award.