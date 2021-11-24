Two New VOD Platforms Launched in Croatia

ZAGREB: Croatia has seen the launch of two VOD platforms, one from Croatia and one from Russia. Croatian distribution company Discovery film has launched its new VOD platform MovieMix , offering a wide range of independent and classic films.

Subscription fees range from 5 EUR to 9 EUR per month.

Discovery Film has been one of the leading distributors of independent films in Croatia for more than thirty years. In addition to cinema and VoD distribution, Discovery Film has two cable TV film channels - KinoTV and DokuTV. The company also organises the Vukovar Film Festival. Online editions of the festival have also been moved to the MovieMix platform.

The Russian VOD platform START has announced its expansion into the Croatian market. The move has attracted attention in Croatia, as it marks the first introduction of a platform from the former Soviet Bloc territories.