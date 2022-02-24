ZagrebDox 2022 Is Coming-of-Age in Its Spring Edition

ZAGREB: The 18th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival ZagrebDox is set to take place 3-10 April 2022 with around thirty films vying in the international and regional competition programmes. The Festival will also include the ZagrebDox PRO educational platform for film professionals, special screenings, discussions and presentations.

The other official programmes include Biography Dox, Masters of Dox, Teen Dox, Controversial Dox and State of Affairs.

ZagrebDox is supported by the City of Zagreb and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

