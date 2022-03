ZAGREB: The Croatian public television ( HRT ) has launched a programme aiming at making Croatian short fiction films more accessible for the domestic audience.

The programme Short about Short / Kratko o kratkom will air two short films every Monday on the Third Channel of Croatian Television, followed by talks with authors, producers and actors, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

Thirty films produced over the last 10 years and selected for numerous festivals in Croatia and abroad will be broadcast till June 2022.