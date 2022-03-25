FESTIVALS: ZagrebDOX 2022 Announces Programme

Twenty films in the international competition and 17 titles in the regional competition are vying for the Big Stamp.
The programme includes sections such as Master of Dox, Controversial Dox, State of Affairs, Biographx Dox, Teen Dox, as well as Road Dox and Points of View.
The retrospective is dedicated to Želimir Žilnik, while the author’s evening retrospective will feature films by Katarina Zrinka Matijević, who is heading the international jury.
International Competition:
107 Mothers (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
1970 (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wolski
A House Made of Splinters (Finland, Denmark, Ukraine, Sweden)
Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont
A Night of Knowing Nothing (France, India)
Directed by Payal Kapadia
Ascension (USA)
Directed by Jessica Kingdon
Children of the Mist (Vietnam)
Directed by Diễm Hà Lệ
Imad’s Childhood (Latvia, Sweden, Irak)
Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi
Julia & I (Sweden)
Directed by Nina Hobert
Les enfants terribles (France, Germany, Turkey)
Directed by Ahmet Necdet Cupur
Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
My Old School (UK)
Directed by Jono McLeod
Naya (the Netherlands)
Directed by Sebastian Mulder
Octopus (USA, Liban, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Karim Kassem
Sabaya (Sweden)
Directed by Hogir Hirori
Summer Nights (Switzerland, Israel)
Directed by Ohad Milstein
The Balcony Movie (Poland)
Directed by Pawel Lozinski
The Story of Looking (UK)
Directed by Mark Cousins
The Year of Everlasting Storm (Chile, UK, USA, Iran, Singapore, Thailand)
Directed by Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichahtpong Weerasethakul
Trenches (France)
Directed by Loup Bureau
We (France)
Directed by Alice Diop