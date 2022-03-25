FESTIVALS: ZagrebDOX 2022 Announces Programme

ZAGREB: The 18th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival ZagrebDOX will screen 86 films in 11 sections at the Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb from 3 to 10 April 2022.

Twenty films in the international competition and 17 titles in the regional competition are vying for the Big Stamp.

The programme includes sections such as Master of Dox, Controversial Dox, State of Affairs, Biographx Dox, Teen Dox, as well as Road Dox and Points of View.

The retrospective is dedicated to Želimir Žilnik, while the author’s evening retrospective will feature films by Katarina Zrinka Matijević, who is heading the international jury.

International Competition:

107 Mothers (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

1970 (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

A House Made of Splinters (Finland, Denmark, Ukraine, Sweden)

Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont

A Night of Knowing Nothing (France, India)

Directed by Payal Kapadia

Ascension (USA)

Directed by Jessica Kingdon

Children of the Mist (Vietnam)

Directed by Diễm Hà Lệ

Imad’s Childhood (Latvia, Sweden, Irak)

Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi

Julia & I (Sweden)

Directed by Nina Hobert

Les enfants terribles (France, Germany, Turkey)

Directed by Ahmet Necdet Cupur

Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

My Old School (UK)

Directed by Jono McLeod

Naya (the Netherlands)

Directed by Sebastian Mulder

Octopus (USA, Liban, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Karim Kassem

Sabaya (Sweden)

Directed by Hogir Hirori

Summer Nights (Switzerland, Israel)

Directed by Ohad Milstein

The Balcony Movie (Poland)

Directed by Pawel Lozinski

The Story of Looking (UK)

Directed by Mark Cousins

The Year of Everlasting Storm (Chile, UK, USA, Iran, Singapore, Thailand)

Directed by Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichahtpong Weerasethakul

Trenches (France)

Directed by Loup Bureau

We (France)

Directed by Alice Diop