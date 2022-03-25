25-03-2022

FESTIVALS: ZagrebDOX 2022 Announces Programme

    107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes 107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes

    ZAGREB: The 18th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival ZagrebDOX will screen 86 films in 11 sections at the Kaptol Boutique Cinema in Zagreb from 3 to 10 April 2022.

    Twenty films in the international competition and 17 titles in the regional competition are vying for the Big Stamp.

    The programme includes sections such as Master of Dox, Controversial Dox, State of Affairs, Biographx Dox, Teen Dox, as well as Road Dox and Points of View.

    The retrospective is dedicated to Želimir Žilnik, while the author’s evening retrospective will feature films by Katarina Zrinka Matijević, who is heading the international jury.

    International Competition:

    107 Mothers (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes

    1970 (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wolski

    A House Made of Splinters (Finland, Denmark, Ukraine, Sweden)
    Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont

    A Night of Knowing Nothing (France, India)
    Directed by Payal Kapadia

    Ascension (USA)
    Directed by Jessica Kingdon

    Children of the Mist (Vietnam)
    Directed by Diễm Hà Lệ

    Imad’s Childhood (Latvia, Sweden, Irak)
    Directed by Zahavi Sanjavi

    Julia & I (Sweden)
    Directed by Nina Hobert

    Les enfants terribles (France, Germany, Turkey)
    Directed by Ahmet Necdet Cupur

    Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

    My Old School (UK)
    Directed by Jono McLeod

    Naya (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Sebastian Mulder

    Octopus (USA, Liban, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Karim Kassem

    Sabaya (Sweden)
    Directed by Hogir Hirori

    Summer Nights (Switzerland, Israel)
    Directed by Ohad Milstein

    The Balcony Movie (Poland)
    Directed by Pawel Lozinski

    The Story of Looking (UK)
    Directed by Mark Cousins

    The Year of Everlasting Storm (Chile, UK, USA, Iran, Singapore, Thailand)
    Directed by Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichahtpong Weerasethakul

    Trenches (France)
    Directed by Loup Bureau

    We (France)
    Directed by Alice Diop

