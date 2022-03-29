PRODUCTION: Igor Šeregi Shoots TV Series Metropolitans for Croatian Television

ZAGREB: Croatian director Igor Šeregi is currently filming his new TV series Metropolitans / Metropolitanci, a series of 14 episodes produced by Dario Vince through Ring produkcija for the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT). The series is created and written by Dario Vince.

The series is set in present-day Zagreb, a year after the devastating earthquake and the pandemic. It follows ordinary people who move from ruined homes in the city centre to a suburban settlement, where the tensions run high amid the conflict between a dentist (Rene Bitorajac) who is trying to maintain peace and harmony and the owner of a local restaurant (Dejan Aćimović) who sees a new situation as an opportunity to get rich quickly.

"In the series, we will have an interesting mix of natives and people who moved to a fictional suburban settlement of Vrtovec after the earthquake. This is my most ambitious project so far, an ensemble series with 86 voice roles following storylines within several families” Igor Šeregi said in a statement.

The cast includes Rene Bitorajac, Dejan Aćimović, Dijana Vidušin, Linda Begonja, Nataša Janjić, and Janko Popović Volarić.

The shooting started on 17 March 2022 in the Podbrežje neighborhood in the outskirts of Zagreb. According to the producer, they will be filming for 70 days in nearly 100 different locations on the outskirts of Zagreb, and very little in the city centre.

The series is due to premiere on the Croatian Television in the autumn of 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Ring produkcija (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Igor Šeregi

Scriptwriter and author: Dario Vince

Actors: Rene Bitorajac, Dejan Aćimović, Dijana Vidušin, Linda Begonja, Nataša Janjić, Janko Popović Volarić, Mirela Brekalo, Goran Grgić, Ljubica Jović, Ksenija Marinković, Siniša Popović, Dušan Bućan, Judita Franković, Barbara Nola, Filip Juričić, Franjo Kuhar, Hrvoje Kečkeš, Žarko Savić