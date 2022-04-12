Croatian/Ukrainian TV Series The Silence Acquired by HBO MAX

ZAGREB: The TV series The Silence / Šutnja directed by Dalibor Matanić has been sold by Beta Film to HBO Europe for Central and Eastern Europe, as well as to Lumière for the Flemish Benelux.

The six-episode series is produced by Drugi Plan (Croatia) and the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT). In addition to Beta Film, which is the biggest shareholder of the Drugi plan production, the coproducers are Star Media (Ukraine), OLL.TV (Ukraine) and ZDF/ARTE.

Based on the trilogy of novels by investigative journalist Drago Hedl, The Silence was filmed in Croatia and Ukraine with mixed crews, just before the war started. It follows the interlinked stories of human trafficking in Kiyv and the Croatian town of Osijek, where the true story that inspired the novels happened in the late 1990s.

The series was initially presented at the 2022 Berlinale Series Market. The Croatian premiere was held in March 2022 in Osijek, followed by the TV premiere on Croatian Television.

The screening on HBO MAX starts on 12 April 2022.

Production Information:

Producers:

Drugi Plan (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Croatian Radiotelevision (Croatia)

Coproducers:

Beta Film (Germany)

Star Media (Ukraine)

OLL.TV (Ukraine)

ZDF/ARTE (Germany, France)

Credits:

Creators: Nebojša Taraba, Miodrag Sila

Director: Dalibor Matanić

Screenwriter: Marjan Alčevski

Cast: Goran Bogdan, Leon Lučev, Darko Milas, Sandra Lončarić, Kseniia Mishyna