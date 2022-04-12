PRODUCTION: The Witcher S3 Shoots Briefly in Croatia

ZAGREB: The third season of Netflix's series The Witcher spent one shooting day in Croatia during the last weekend, after an initial shooting in the Italian province of Bolzano and four days in Slovenia. The Croatian Audiovisual Centre secured 25% cash rebate through its programme Filming in Croatia , in collaboration with Croatian tax authorities.

The Croatian part of the filming took place in the Zala bay, near the town of Stara Baška, with Pakt Media acting as a service production company. The film crew, including lead actress Freya Allan, arrived on the Croatian island of Krk on 8 April 2022.

The filming had been originally planned in more European countries, and the crew was supposed to spend two weeks in Croatia, but the plans were amended due to the pandemic.

The Witcher is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, and it stars Henry Cavill. The third season is an American/Polish/Hungarian coproduction, produced by Cinesite, Hivemind, Netflix, Platige Image (Poland) and Pioneer Stillking Films (Hungary).