ZAGREB: Netflix has expressed its interest in the documentary series Captains, which will soon be released on the newly-launched FIFA+ digital platform. The series features Croatia's national football team captain Luka Modrić, among others.

Advanced negotiations between FIFA+ and Netflix are underway, according to Total Croatia News quoting Croatia’s 24 Sata.

The series Captains follows six captains as they lead their countries through the qualifications for the World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA+, which was launched on 12 April 2022 as a free digital platform aiming to connect football fans with the game they love, is also set to release the long documentary Croatia: Defining the Nation by Louis Myles.