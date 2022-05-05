05-05-2022

The 3rd Drive in Culture Brings Drive-in Cinemas to Four Croatian Towns

    Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović photo: Mario Topić

    ZAGREB: The 3rd edition of Drive in Culture will screen domestic and European films in the Croatian towns of Sisak, Pula, Osijek and Zagreb from 6 to 28 May 2022. The event is organised by the production company SUBMARINE.

    The programme includes Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s debut feature Murina, produced by Antitalent (Croatia) and RT Features (Brazil), and coproduced by Spiritus Movens (Croatia), Sikelia Prods (USA), SPOK Films (Slovenia) and Staragara (Slovenia), the long animated film The Oddsockeaters / Lichožrouti by Galina Miklínová, produced by Total HelpArt T.H.A.(Czech Republic) in coproduction with Czech TV – the Film CentrePubRes (Slovakia), Alkay Animation Prague and Filmosaurus Rex (Croatia), as well as the short film Južno voće by Josip Lukić

    Drive in Culture will start in Sisak (6-7 May) and it will travel to Pula (13-14 May), Osijek (20-21 May) and Zagreb (27-28 May 2022).

