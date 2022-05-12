Croatia Shows Significant Signs of Recovery after Troublesome Year 2020

ZAGREB: The amount spent by international productions filming in Croatia was 25.8 m EUR / 195.8 m HRK in 2021, with 16 international projects spending a total of 416 days in the country. This is seen as a big recovery after the troublesome COVID-19 year 2020, when nine projects shot for 161 days and spent only 11.9 m EUR / 90 m HRK in the country.

The total gross of Croatian cinemas surged from 5.9 m EUR in 2020 to 11.7 m EUR in 2021, mainly due to cinemas reopening after the lockdowns. Box office for Croatian films jumped from only 77,600 EUR in 2020 to 835,110 EUR in 2021, which is close to the 1 m EUR in the pre-pandemic year 2019. Total admissions were 2,458,853, compared to 1,388,742 in 2020.

The number of domestic releases in 2021 was 17, compared to 19 releases in 2020. A total of 235 films were released in regular distribution in 2021, compared to 179 in 2020.

The most viewed Croatian title in 2021, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), was the minority coproduction South Wind 2: Speed Up / Južni vetar 2: Ubrzanje produced by Serbia’s Režim doo and coproduced by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija, Archangel Digital Studios, Archangel Studios, Film District and Croatia’s Telefilm, with 114,216 admissions and 625,821 EUR / 4.7 m HRK gross.

The second place went to the documentary Love Around the World / Ljubav oko svijeta by Anđela and Davor Rostuhar, produced by KEK, Drugi plan and Autentic, which turned out to be a surprise hit with 16,917 admissions and 57,930 EUR / 438,061 HRK gross.