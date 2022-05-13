CBS Films Second Season of FBI International in Pula

PULA: The second season of the CBS series FBI International is currently being filmed in Pula, with Embassy films servicing.

Created by Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf together with Derek Haas, the series follows agents of the Budapest-based FBI fly team on their international missions. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vanessa Vidotto and Alexandra Paul appear in the main roles.

The pilot episode featured a special mission in Croatia’s capital Zagreb and the second season will feature action scenes filmed in Pula from 9 to 15 May 2022. Following an open call, 300 local extras have been engaged for the Croatian part of the set. Logistical support is provided by the Istria Film Commission.

International productions in Croatia are benefiting from 25% cash rebates under the Filming in Croatia programme of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.