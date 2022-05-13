FNE Podcast: Diana Nenadić - Artistic Director of Croatian Film Days

FNE's Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Diana Nenadić, artistic director of Croatian Film Days , about the 31st edition of the Croatian Film Days / Dani hrvatskog filma , which is taking place in a physical format 10-14 May 2022 in Zagreb, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants.

Diana talks about this year's Croatian Film Days, its programme and important events, as well as Croatian films and the activities and plans of the Croatian Film Association.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

Click HERE for the lineup of the festival.