FNE at Cannes 2022: Croatian Cinema in Cannes

Two fiction features coproduced by 4Film will have their world premiere in the section Un Certain Regard at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. These are Butterfly Vision by Ukrainian director Maksym Nakonechnyi, and Burning Days by Turkish director Emin Alper. In addition, Croatian filmmakers will participate in different activities and industry platforms, while the Croatian Audiovisual Centre will once again be promoting Croatian filmmaking at the Marché du Film. The Cannes Film Festival kicks off on Tuesday, 17th May and runs until 28th May.

The world premiere of the Croatian minority co-production, Burning Days, by Turkish director Emin Alper is on the programme on 23rd May, at the Théâtre Claude Debussy, as part of the competition in the section Un Certain Regard.

The film centres on a young and idealistic Emre who assumes the position of state prosecutor in the town of Balkaya, plagued by water shortages for some time. As local elections draw closer, Emre faces the complexities of small-town politics in a place where everyone is living out their own version of truth.

Burning Days is a Turkish company Liman Film production (with Nadir Öperli as producer), created in co-production with France (Laurent Lavole, Gloria Films Production), Germany (Michael Weber, Pola Pandora Filmproduktions), the Netherlands (Stienette Bosklopper, Circe Films), Greece (Yorgos Tsourgiannis, Horsefly Films) and Croatia (Anita Juka, 4Film). The film’s sales representative is Match Factory.

Croatian crew members on the project, alongside co-producer Anita Juka and associate producers Laura Sinovčić and Paulina Križić, include Goran Mećava as steadycam operator, Krešimir Rodić as production sound mixer and Daniel Žuvela as boom operator.

The second Croatian minority co-production, also co-produced by Anita Juka (for 4Film), Butterfly Vision directed by Ukrainian Maksym Nakonechnyi will premiere globally in the same festival section on 25th May, also at the Théâtre Debussy.

Butterfly Vision is a harsh and surreal story about a Ukrainian woman named Lilia who, after spending months as a prisoner of war, struggles to return to her life as a soldier and wife in her homeland, refusing to be labelled a victim. The script was co-written by Maksym Nakonechnyi and Iryna Tsilyk.

Besides co-producer Anita Juka, the film crew involved the participation of many other film professionals from Croatia, including cast members Daria Lorenci Flatz and Edvin Liverić, editor Ivor Ivezić, assistant editor Doris Dodig, and editing supervisor Vladimir Gojun, while the editing process was done at production house 4Film in Zagreb. Production coordinator was Paulina Križić, with Laura Sinovčić as executive producer. The film is produced by a company from Ukraine, Tabor Production, co-produced by 4Film from Croatia, MasterFilm from the Czech Republic and Sisyfos Film Production from Sweden. Both films have been supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre. Un Certain Regard is an official section of the Cannes Film Festival, considered the second most important programme of the festival. Launched in 1978, it traditionally focuses on titles with a unique story and visual signature, capable of producing a lasting impact on viewers worldwide. The entire screening timetable of films in official competitions is available here. Judita Gamulin at the Cinéfondation residency

Director Judita Gamulin has spent several months in Paris at the Cannes FF residency Cinéfondation, where she has been developing her debut feature Leave the Door Open. The film’s producer is Rea Rajčić for Eclectica. The residency participants will have a chance to pitch their projects in front of industry professionals during the festival in Cannes, on 18th May, while a three-member jury will choose and award the best projects. Leave the Door Open is a comedy drama that traces four different families over the course of one day that converge at an Ikea store in Zagreb hoping to change their lives by redecorating their homes. But at crowded and claustrophobic Ikea, we observe that places where people come wanting to organize their living spaces often lead to total chaos in their personal relationships. Rea Rajčić at New Producers Room