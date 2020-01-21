LIMASSOL: The 18th Cyprus Film Days International Festival (3-11 April 2020) is launching the first edition of Dot.on.the.map Industry days (9-11 April 2020). The event includes a coproduction forum together with a training and networking platform that will bring producers, directors and scriptwriters of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea together with international film professionals.
Dot.on.the.map Industry Days will have two sections, Meeting Point and Cinema Talks. Dot.on.the.map Meeting point will present up to six hand-picked feature film projects currently in development and financing to a selection of international professionals in a series of prearranged one-on-one meetings. The projects will come from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, from the three neighbouring continents of Cyprus - Europe, Africa and Asia.
Project submissions are eligible if they originate from the following countries: Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Palestine, Slovenia, Spain, Syria, Tunisia and Turkey.
The application process began on 16 January 2020 and will close on 16 February 2020.
Dot.on.the.map Cinema Talks will offer a programme of masterclasses, debates, seminars and workshops with acclaimed industry professionals.
Dot.on.the.map Industry Days are organised by the Cyprus Film Days International Festival together with the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth and the Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival's Agora Film Market.