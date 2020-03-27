NICOSIA: Man of War by American/Greek director and producer Dimitri Logothetis continues its pre-production in Cyprus despite the COVID-19 situation.
“We hope that Man of War, as well as other productions we have in mind for Cyprus, will help boost the economy of the country, as we will be recruiting local staff and relying on local businesses, such as hotels and restaurants, that are currently hit hard by the pandemic”, said Dimitri Logothetis quoted by cyprus-mail.com.
According to Logotethis, negotiations for a major Hollywood actor are underway as well.
The executive producer of the film written by Gary Scott Thompson (writer and creator of the Fast & Furious franchise) will be Marty Barab and the producer will be Todd Garner (former president of Disney). Chris Economides will coproduce.