LIMASSOL: Cyprus Film Days, which was due to run through 11 April, announced its postponement a month ago, while Dot.on.the.map, the festival's industry event, is held online from 9 to 11 April 2020.
Dot.on.the.map is a coproduction and networking platform that includes a pitching forum. Six projects were selected for the event, including one from Cyprus and one from Croatia.
Cyprus also offers a wide selection of national films online during the COVID-19 crisis. The selection will be available on the Films From Cyprus page on Vimeo. The project was created by Cyprus Film Days co-artistic director Tonia Mishiali.
“I’ve always thought there should be a collection of locally made films in one place online, especially now, when people need things to do at home. But it was a matter of having the time to set it up,” Mishiali said.
Approximately 80 films are available on the website.