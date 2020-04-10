fne corona 2

 

Dot.on.the.map Industry Event And a Selection of Cypriot Films Go Online Featured

2020-04-10

LIMASSOL: Cyprus Film Days, which was due to run through 11 April, announced its postponement a month ago, while Dot.on.the.map, the festival's industry event, is held online from 9 to 11 April 2020.

Dot.on.the.map is a coproduction and networking platform that includes a pitching forum. Six projects were selected for the event, including one from Cyprus and one from Croatia.

Cyprus also offers a wide selection of national films online during the COVID-19 crisis. The selection will be available on the Films From Cyprus page on Vimeo. The project was created by Cyprus Film Days co-artistic director Tonia Mishiali.

“I’ve always thought there should be a collection of locally made films in one place online, especially now, when people need things to do at home. But it was a matter of having the time to set it up,” Mishiali said.

Approximately 80 films are available on the website.

