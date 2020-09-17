17-09-2020

FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2020 Announces Lineup

LIMASSOL: Eleven short films made by Cypriot directors are included in the National Programme of the 10th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (ISFFC), which takes place at the Rialto Theatre from 10 to 16 October 2020.

The films in the National Competition are also automatically included in the festival’s International Competition.

The festival is organised by the Rialto Theatre and the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth.

The National Competition films are:

Amalgamation
Directed by Sylvia Nicolaides, Nicolas Iordanou

The Stair
Directed by Andreas Dimitriou

I Don't Want to Forget Anything
Directed by: Vaggelio Soumeli

Beautiful Day
Directed by Christos Nicolaou

Zitate na sas po
Directed by Paris Prokopiou

The Hunt
Directed by Sholeh Zahraei, KamilSaldun

Betrayal
Directed by Katiana Zachariou

The Fabulous Misadventures of Cotsios & Yiannakis
Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit

The Harvester Generation
Directed by Minos Papas

The Parrot Lady
Directed by Michalis Kalopaidis

I Don't Like the Wind, I Like the Sun...
Directed by Tonia Mishiali

