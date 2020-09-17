FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2020 Announces Lineup

LIMASSOL: Eleven short films made by Cypriot directors are included in the National Programme of the 10th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus ( ISFFC ), which takes place at the Rialto Theatre from 10 to 16 October 2020.

The films in the National Competition are also automatically included in the festival’s International Competition.

The festival is organised by the Rialto Theatre and the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth.

The National Competition films are:

Amalgamation

Directed by Sylvia Nicolaides, Nicolas Iordanou

The Stair

Directed by Andreas Dimitriou

I Don't Want to Forget Anything

Directed by: Vaggelio Soumeli

Beautiful Day

Directed by Christos Nicolaou

Zitate na sas po

Directed by Paris Prokopiou

The Hunt

Directed by Sholeh Zahraei, KamilSaldun

Betrayal

Directed by Katiana Zachariou

The Fabulous Misadventures of Cotsios & Yiannakis

Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit

The Harvester Generation

Directed by Minos Papas

The Parrot Lady

Directed by Michalis Kalopaidis

I Don't Like the Wind, I Like the Sun...

Directed by Tonia Mishiali