FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2020 Announces Lineup

The films in the National Competition are also automatically included in the festival’s International Competition.
The festival is organised by the Rialto Theatre and the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth.
The National Competition films are:
Amalgamation
Directed by Sylvia Nicolaides, Nicolas Iordanou
The Stair
Directed by Andreas Dimitriou
I Don't Want to Forget Anything
Directed by: Vaggelio Soumeli
Beautiful Day
Directed by Christos Nicolaou
Zitate na sas po
Directed by Paris Prokopiou
The Hunt
Directed by Sholeh Zahraei, KamilSaldun
Betrayal
Directed by Katiana Zachariou
The Fabulous Misadventures of Cotsios & Yiannakis
Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit
The Harvester Generation
Directed by Minos Papas
The Parrot Lady
Directed by Michalis Kalopaidis
I Don't Like the Wind, I Like the Sun...
Directed by Tonia Mishiali