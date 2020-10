LIMASSOL: The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus , which takes place 10 – 16 October 2020, will have a special focus on 50 Short vs COVID-19 Cypriot films, which were made during the virus lock-down and funded by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture .

The festival will also have sections devoted to the Black Lives Matter movement, Words on Film featuring Cypriot writers, Young Heroes on the Big Screen, and 50 Years of the Tampere Festival.

The Festival is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport & Youth and the Rialto Theatre.