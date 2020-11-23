23-11-2020

FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days Calls for Entries

LIMASSOL: The 19th Cyprus Film Days has opened its call for entries. Films may be submitted until 11 January 2020.

The 2020 festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, is scheduled to take place 16 – 24 April 2021.

International and Cypriot films made in 2019, 2020 and 2021 can be submitted for the Glocal Images competition section.

