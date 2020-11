NICOSIA: The 20th Animafest Cyprus is accepting submission for its 2021 edition, which will take place 11 – 14 August in the village of Salamiou.

The festival has an international short film competition and a national short film competition. The deadline for submitting films to the international competition is 28 February 2021. The deadline for the Cyprus competition is 31 June. There is no submission fee. The festival has a focus on independent, non-commercial films.

Animafest Cyprus is supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth.