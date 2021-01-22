Cyprus Dot.on.the.Map 2021 Calls for Applications

LIMASSOL: The 2nd edition of the Cyprus Film Days industry event Dot.on.the.map Industry Days has opened applications to participate in its international coproductions forum, which will take place 21 – 23 April 2021, under the auspices of the 19th Cyprus Film Days IFF , running 16 – 24 April 2021.

The industry event is a coproduction, training and networking platform for producers, directors and scriptwriters from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea across the three neighbouring continents of Cyprus.

Dot.on.the.map consists of two sections: Meeting Point and Cinema Talks. Meeting Point will present up to six feature film projects in the development and financing stage to industry professionals coming primarily from the CEE region. Cinema Talks is a series of master classes, debates, seminars, and workshops with industry professionals.

Applications for the Meeting Point coproduction forum will be accepted through 28 February.