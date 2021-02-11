Cinemas in Cyprus Allowed to Re-open

LIMASSOL: The government of Cyprus announced that cinemas were allowed to re-open as of 8 February 2021. The country had imposed a lock-down on 10 January.

Cinemas' capacity will be limited to 50 people.

There was a discussion whether cinemas would re-open, due to the lack of new films in release. In addition, a curfew beginning at 9 pm each night is still in effect.