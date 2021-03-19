FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2021 Returns in Person

LIMASSOL: The 19th edition of Cyprus Film Days will take place in Limassol and Nicosia from 16 to 24 April 2021. The festival was cancelled in 2020.

Cyprus Film Days is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

The festival consists of the competition section Glocal Images, a survey of world-acclaimed films, and the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth programme.

The Festival will organise an accompanying industry event, the 2nd Dot on the Map Industry Days, a coproduction, education and networking platform, organised online in collaboration with the AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece. Dot on the Map aims at encouraging film collaborations and synergies between producers, directors and screenwriters from Mediterranean countries.

The detailed programme of screenings and events will be available soon on the festival's website: www.cyprusfilmdays.com as well as on its Facebook page.