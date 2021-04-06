06-04-2021

FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2021 Announces Lineup For Live Screenings in Cinemas

    LIMASSOL: Ten films have been selected for the Glocal Images, the main competition of the 19th edition of Cyprus Film Days, while seven projects in development have been selected for the Dot on the Map Industry Days.

    The Cyprus Film Days will present its main programme at screenings in cinemas in Limassol and Nicosia from 16 to 24 April 2021 making it one of the first festivals in Europe to return to on site screenings after a year of pandemic lockdowns. Cinemas in Cyprus reopened in February with a limited seating capacity.

    Festival organisers said in a statement, “During these ten film days, the island’s cinephiles will have a unique opportunity to go back to their good old habit: to return to the big screen.”

    The festival consists of the competition section Glocal Images, a survey of world-acclaimed films, and the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth programme.

    The Festival will organise an accompanying industry event, the 2nd Dot on the Map Industry Days, a coproduction, education and networking platform, organised online in collaboration with the AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece.

    The 2nd edition of Dot on the Map Industry Days will take place in an online environment 21-23 April 2021. Seven teams of producers – directors with projects originating from countries of the Mediterranean Sea will pitch their new feature film projects currently in development at the coproduction forum Dot on the Map Meeting Point to representatives of the international film industry.

    Cyprus Film Days is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

    Glocal Images 2021:

    180 Rule (Iran)
    Directed by Farnoush Samadi

    Ballad of a Pierced Heart (Greece, France, Germany, Cyprus)
    Directed by Yannis Economides
    Produced by Argonauts
    Coproduced by Faliro House Productions, EZ Film, Sutor Kolonko, Yannis Economides Film
    Supported by the Greek Film Center, EKOME

    Between Heaven and Earth (Palestine, Luxembourg, Iceland)
    Directed by Najwa Najjar

    Identifying Features (Mexico, Spain)
    Directed by Fernanda Valadez

    Jumbo (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Zoe Wittock

    The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

    Senior Citizen (Cyprus)
    Directed by Marinos Kartikkis
    Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions, Homemade Movies

    Sole (Italy, Poland)
    Directed by Carlo Sironi
    Produced by Kino Produzioni
    Coproduced by Lava Films, RAI Cinema
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    The Last Bath (Portugal, France)
    Directed by David Bonneville

    Winona (Greece)
    Directed by Alexandro Vulgaris

    Dot on the Map Meeting Point Selected Projects:

    Gizem (Cyprus)
    Written by Stelana Kliris
    Produced by Meraki Films

    Over Time and Distance (France, Israel, Italy)
    Written by Yotam Ben-David
    Produced by La Belle Affaire Productions

    Lives of Hamid (France)
    Written by Jonathan Millet & Florence Rochat
    Produced by Films Grand Huit

    The Hive (UK, Italy)
    Written by Marco Pellegrino
    Produced by Paguro Film Ltd

    Longer Will Be the Night (Algeria, France, Qatar)
    Written by Latifa Said
    Produced by Show Guest Entertainment

    Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner (Egypt, France)
    Written by Mohamed Samir
    Produced by DayDream Art Production

    Philax (Turkey)
    Written by Rûken Tekes
    Produced by Sarya Films Collective

