FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2021 Announces Lineup For Live Screenings in Cinemas

LIMASSOL: Ten films have been selected for the Glocal Images, the main competition of the 19th edition of Cyprus Film Days , while seven projects in development have been selected for the Dot on the Map Industry Days.

The Cyprus Film Days will present its main programme at screenings in cinemas in Limassol and Nicosia from 16 to 24 April 2021 making it one of the first festivals in Europe to return to on site screenings after a year of pandemic lockdowns. Cinemas in Cyprus reopened in February with a limited seating capacity.

Festival organisers said in a statement, “During these ten film days, the island’s cinephiles will have a unique opportunity to go back to their good old habit: to return to the big screen.”

The festival consists of the competition section Glocal Images, a survey of world-acclaimed films, and the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth programme.

The Festival will organise an accompanying industry event, the 2nd Dot on the Map Industry Days, a coproduction, education and networking platform, organised online in collaboration with the AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece.

The 2nd edition of Dot on the Map Industry Days will take place in an online environment 21-23 April 2021. Seven teams of producers – directors with projects originating from countries of the Mediterranean Sea will pitch their new feature film projects currently in development at the coproduction forum Dot on the Map Meeting Point to representatives of the international film industry.

Cyprus Film Days is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

Glocal Images 2021:

180 Rule (Iran)

Directed by Farnoush Samadi

Ballad of a Pierced Heart (Greece, France, Germany, Cyprus)

Directed by Yannis Economides

Produced by Argonauts

Coproduced by Faliro House Productions, EZ Film, Sutor Kolonko, Yannis Economides Film

Supported by the Greek Film Center, EKOME

Between Heaven and Earth (Palestine, Luxembourg, Iceland)

Directed by Najwa Najjar

Identifying Features (Mexico, Spain)

Directed by Fernanda Valadez

Jumbo (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)

Directed by Zoe Wittock

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Senior Citizen (Cyprus)

Directed by Marinos Kartikkis

Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions, Homemade Movies

Sole (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Carlo Sironi

Produced by Kino Produzioni

Coproduced by Lava Films, RAI Cinema

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Last Bath (Portugal, France)

Directed by David Bonneville

Winona (Greece)

Directed by Alexandro Vulgaris

Dot on the Map Meeting Point Selected Projects:

Gizem (Cyprus)

Written by Stelana Kliris

Produced by Meraki Films

Over Time and Distance (France, Israel, Italy)

Written by Yotam Ben-David

Produced by La Belle Affaire Productions

Lives of Hamid (France)

Written by Jonathan Millet & Florence Rochat

Produced by Films Grand Huit

The Hive (UK, Italy)

Written by Marco Pellegrino

Produced by Paguro Film Ltd

Longer Will Be the Night (Algeria, France, Qatar)

Written by Latifa Said

Produced by Show Guest Entertainment

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner (Egypt, France)

Written by Mohamed Samir

Produced by DayDream Art Production

Philax (Turkey)

Written by Rûken Tekes

Produced by Sarya Films Collective