FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2021 Announces Lineup For Live Screenings in Cinemas

The Cyprus Film Days will present its main programme at screenings in cinemas in Limassol and Nicosia from 16 to 24 April 2021 making it one of the first festivals in Europe to return to on site screenings after a year of pandemic lockdowns. Cinemas in Cyprus reopened in February with a limited seating capacity.
Festival organisers said in a statement, “During these ten film days, the island’s cinephiles will have a unique opportunity to go back to their good old habit: to return to the big screen.”
The festival consists of the competition section Glocal Images, a survey of world-acclaimed films, and the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth programme.
The Festival will organise an accompanying industry event, the 2nd Dot on the Map Industry Days, a coproduction, education and networking platform, organised online in collaboration with the AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece.
The 2nd edition of Dot on the Map Industry Days will take place in an online environment 21-23 April 2021. Seven teams of producers – directors with projects originating from countries of the Mediterranean Sea will pitch their new feature film projects currently in development at the coproduction forum Dot on the Map Meeting Point to representatives of the international film industry.
Cyprus Film Days is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.
Glocal Images 2021:
180 Rule (Iran)
Directed by Farnoush Samadi
Ballad of a Pierced Heart (Greece, France, Germany, Cyprus)
Directed by Yannis Economides
Produced by Argonauts
Coproduced by Faliro House Productions, EZ Film, Sutor Kolonko, Yannis Economides Film
Supported by the Greek Film Center, EKOME
Between Heaven and Earth (Palestine, Luxembourg, Iceland)
Directed by Najwa Najjar
Identifying Features (Mexico, Spain)
Directed by Fernanda Valadez
Jumbo (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)
Directed by Zoe Wittock
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Senior Citizen (Cyprus)
Directed by Marinos Kartikkis
Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions, Homemade Movies
Sole (Italy, Poland)
Directed by Carlo Sironi
Produced by Kino Produzioni
Coproduced by Lava Films, RAI Cinema
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Last Bath (Portugal, France)
Directed by David Bonneville
Winona (Greece)
Directed by Alexandro Vulgaris
Dot on the Map Meeting Point Selected Projects:
Gizem (Cyprus)
Written by Stelana Kliris
Produced by Meraki Films
Over Time and Distance (France, Israel, Italy)
Written by Yotam Ben-David
Produced by La Belle Affaire Productions
Lives of Hamid (France)
Written by Jonathan Millet & Florence Rochat
Produced by Films Grand Huit
The Hive (UK, Italy)
Written by Marco Pellegrino
Produced by Paguro Film Ltd
Longer Will Be the Night (Algeria, France, Qatar)
Written by Latifa Said
Produced by Show Guest Entertainment
Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner (Egypt, France)
Written by Mohamed Samir
Produced by DayDream Art Production
Philax (Turkey)
Written by Rûken Tekes
Produced by Sarya Films Collective