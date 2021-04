PRODUCTION: The Ghosts of Monday Enters Postproduction in Cyprus

The Ghosts of Monday by Francesco Cinquemani

NICOSIA: The Ghosts of Monday by Italian director Francesco Cinquemani, produced by Cypriot Altadium Group and starring Julian Sands, is currently in postproduction with the premiere set for the autumn of 2021. This is the first horror film shot on location in Cyprus.

The ghost story based on Barry Keating’s script revolves around a group of US filmmakers who travel to Cyprus to shoot a documentary about an infamous resort where more than 100 people mysteriously died.

The film was shot in February 2021 with a budget of approximately 1 m EUR, according to local media reports.

The cast includes Elva Trill, Mark Huberman, Flavia Watson, Marianna Rosset, and Cypriot actors Anthony Skordi, Maria Ioannou and Christina Marouchou.

Altadium Group shot SOS. Survive or Sacrifice by Roman Doronin,starring William Baldwin, in Cyprus in 2019.

Production Information:

Producer:

Altadium Group (Cyprus)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Francesco Cinquemani

Scriptwriter: Barry Keating

DoP: Pau Mirabet

Editor: Graziano Falzone

Production design: Andreas Antoniu

Costume design: Zoe Sophocleous

Cast: Julian Sands, Elva Trill, Mark Huberman, Flavia Watson, Marianna Rosset, Anthony Skordi, Maria Ioannou, Christina Marouchou