FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2021 Announces Winners

LIMASSOL: The Italian/Polish coproduction Sole by Carlo Sironi received the Glocal Images Best Film Award at the 19th edition of the Cyprus Film Days (16-24 April 2021). The island’s most important celebration of feature films and independent filmmaking presented its main programme at screenings in cinemas in Limassol and Nicosia, making it one of the first festivals in Europe to return to on site screenings after a year of pandemic lockdowns.

Cinemas in Cyprus reopened in February 2021 with a limited seating capacity.

The festival consisted of the competition section Glocal Images, a survey of world-acclaimed films, the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth programme, and the 2nd edition of Dot on the Map Industry Days (a coproduction, education and networking platform, organised online in collaboration with the AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece).

Cyprus Film Days is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

WINNERS:

Glocal Images Best Film Award:

Sole (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Carlo Sironi

Produced by Kino Produzioni

Coproduced by Lava Films, RAI Cinema

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Glocal Images Special Jury Award:

Identifying Features (Mexico, Spain)

Directed by Fernanda Valadez

Glocal Images Best Director Award:

Zoe Wittock for Jumbo (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)

Honourary Distinction:

The Last Bath (Portugal, France)

Directed by David Bonneville

Audience Award:

Senior Citizen (Cyprus)

Directed by Marinos Kartikkis

Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions, Homemade Movies