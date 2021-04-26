FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2021 Announces Winners

Cinemas in Cyprus reopened in February 2021 with a limited seating capacity.
The festival consisted of the competition section Glocal Images, a survey of world-acclaimed films, the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth programme, and the 2nd edition of Dot on the Map Industry Days (a coproduction, education and networking platform, organised online in collaboration with the AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece).
Cyprus Film Days is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.
WINNERS:
Glocal Images Best Film Award:
Sole (Italy, Poland)
Directed by Carlo Sironi
Produced by Kino Produzioni
Coproduced by Lava Films, RAI Cinema
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Glocal Images Special Jury Award:
Identifying Features (Mexico, Spain)
Directed by Fernanda Valadez
Glocal Images Best Director Award:
Zoe Wittock for Jumbo (France, Belgium, Luxembourg)
Honourary Distinction:
The Last Bath (Portugal, France)
Directed by David Bonneville
Audience Award:
Senior Citizen (Cyprus)
Directed by Marinos Kartikkis
Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions, Homemade Movies