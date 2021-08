PAPHOS: The 4th edition of the Animattikon International Animation Festival in Paphos will take place 6-12 September 2021 both in person and online, but most of the physical activities will be held outdoors.

The programme includes film screenings, talks and installations.

The official selection counts more than 80 short animated films from over 25 countries. The films compete for the Golden Hats, the awards inaugurated by the festival during its previous edition.

All presented films will be available online on the festival’s website till the end of September 2021.