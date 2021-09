NICOSIA: The Greek film Man of God directed by Serbian-American Yelena Popovic and starring Aris Servatalis, Alexander Petrov and Mickey Rourke, is the first film topping the Cypriot box office for the four weeks in a row, with over 270,000 admissions in both Cyprus and Greece.

Man of God depicts the life of St Nektarios of Aegina (1846-1920). It was shot under COVID-2019 restrictions in the summer of 2020.

The film was theatrically released on 26 August 2021 and it is currently screening on more than 100 screens in Greece and Cyprus. Releases in former Yugoslavia and Russia are also planned.