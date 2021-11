SALAMIOU: Animafest Cyprus , the International Animation Festival of Cyprus, has announced a call for film submissions for the 21st Countryside Animafest Cyprus - Views of the World, which will be held in the village of Salamiou from 10 to 13 August 2022.

Films can be entered in the following categories: International Animation Short Film Competition, Non Narrative Animation Short Film Competition, and Children Short Film.

There is no entry fee.

The official animation festival of Cyprus showcases a selection of the world’s latest productions, focusing on independent, non-commercial films.

The festival is supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth - Cultural Services.

Click HERE for more information.