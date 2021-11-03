03-11-2021

Cyprus to Increase Cash Rebate from 35% to 40%

    NICOSIA: Cyprus plans to increase the cash rebate from 35% on qualifying production expenditures to 40%.

    The announcement of the increase was made by Cypriot representatives at the Raindance Film Festival (27 October – 6 November 2021), where Cyprus is the guest country in 2021.

    The Cyprus film incentive scheme run by Invest Cyprus – CIPA (Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency) continues its efforts to attract foreign productions aiming to shoot in Cyprus. Currently, the scheme provides Cypriot and foreign producers cash rebates and/or tax credits of up to 35% on qualifying production expenditures and it also provides tax allowances of 20% for investment in infrastructure and equipment on the Island.

    In 2020 the budget for the film incentive scheme was 25 m EUR.

