Yianna Americanou’s Cypriot/Greek Debut Feature Dog Picked Up by Urban Distribution International

NICOSIA: The Paris-based sales agent Urban Distribution International has acquired the rights to Yianna Americanou’s first feature film Dog. This Cypriot/Greek coproduction had its world premiere in the Meet the Neighbours competition of the Thessaloniki IFF, running 4 - 14 November 2021, where it received the Special Youth Jury Award.

The film written by Yianna Americanou together with Peter Speyer follows young Dimitris, who meets his father, released after ten years of imprisonment. When his father reveals his true nature, Dimitris must face a dilemma: will his need for belonging prevail over his sense of justice?

The main characters are played by Dimitris Kitsos and Andreas Konstantinou.

The film was produced by Monica Nicolaidou through the Cypriot company Filmblades in coproduction with Viewmaster Films (Greece) and the Hellenic Public Broadcaster (ERT, Greece), with the financial support of the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth - The Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, the Greek Film Centre and SEE Cinema Network. The budget was 650,000 EUR, Monica Nicolaidou told FNE.

The film was shot during 34 days in June and July 2018.

Dog will be theatrically released in Cyprus by Filmblades in June 2022.