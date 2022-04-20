FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2022 Announces Winners

A Special Award in the Glocal Images Competition went to Sisterhood / Sestri by Dina Duma, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.
Nine feature films competed in the international competition Glocal Images and four domestic titles had been selected for the Cypriot Films Competition. A new edition of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth was also in the programme.
Albanian project The Consequences of Freedom by Lorin Terezi won as best project of the 3rd edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, training and networking platform, organised in collaboration with Greece's AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival.
Cyprus Film Days, the biggest film event in Cyprus took place in person at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Zena Palace in Nicosia from 8 to 16 April 2022. The festival is co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Glocal Images International Competition:
Best Film:
Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Special Award:
Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
Directed by Dina Duma
Produced by List Production
Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre of Montenegro
Best Director:
Milica Tomović for Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Produced by EED Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Honourable Mentions:
Yuni (Indonesia, Singapore, France, Australia)
Directed by Kamila Andini
and
Broadway (Greece, France, Romania)
Directed by Christos Massalas
Produced by Neda Film
Coproduced by Blue Monday Productions, Digital Cube
Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the Sundance Institute, L'Atelier Cinéfondation Cannes, ERT SA, France’s CNC, Eurimages and the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication - EKOME SA
Commonwealth Award:
Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Cypriot Films Competition:
Best Cypriot Film:
Dog (Cyprus, Greece)
Directed by Yianna Americanou
Produced by Filmblades
Coproduced by Viewmaster Films, the Hellenic Public Broadcaster (ERT)
Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth - The Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, the Greek Film Centre, SEE Cinema Network
Best Director:
Yianna Americanou for Dog (Cyprus, Greece)
Best Performance:
Angeliki Papoulia for Patchwork (Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia)
Directed by Petros Charalambous
Produced by AMP Filmworks
Coproduced by Boo productions, Transfax Film Productions
Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture , MEDIA – Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network
Honourable Mentions:
The Man with the Answers (Cyprus, Greece, Italy)
Directed by Stelios Kammitsis
Produced by Felony Films
Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions, Asterisk, 9.99 films
Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Creative Europe, IDM Südtirol – Alto Adige, the Apulia Film Commission
and
Actor Dimitris Kitsos for Dog (Cyprus, Greece)
Honourary Award for Contribution to the Art of Cinema:
Phedon Papamichael
Dot.on. the. Map Industry Days Winners:
Best Project:
The Consequences of Freedom (Albania)
Directed by Lorin Terezi
Networking Award for the Thessaloniki International Film Festival - AGORA:
Producer Antonella Di Nocera for To Get Her (Italy)
Directed by Sabrina Iannucci
MFI Script Consultancy Award:
4 Hours (Cyprus)
Directed by Petros Charalambous