20-04-2022

FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2022 Announces Winners

    Yianna Americanou receiving the award Yianna Americanou receiving the award credit: Cyprus Film Days IFF

    LIMASSOL: Utama by Alejandro Loayza Grisi, a coproduction between Bolivia, Uruguay and France, has been awarded as best film in the Glocal Images International Competition of the 20th edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival. Cypriot/Greek Dog by Yianna Americanou received the award for best Cypriot film.

    A Special Award in the Glocal Images Competition went to Sisterhood / Sestri by Dina Duma, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

    Nine feature films competed in the international competition Glocal Images and four domestic titles had been selected for the Cypriot Films Competition. A new edition of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth was also in the programme.

    Albanian project The Consequences of Freedom by Lorin Terezi won as best project of the 3rd edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, training and networking platform, organised in collaboration with Greece's AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

    Cyprus Film Days, the biggest film event in Cyprus took place in person at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Zena Palace in Nicosia from 8 to 16 April 2022. The festival is co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Glocal Images International Competition:

    Best Film:
    Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
    Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

    Special Award:
    Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Produced by List Production
    Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Centre of Montenegro

    Best Director:
    Milica Tomović for Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Produced by EED Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Honourable Mentions:

    Yuni (Indonesia, Singapore, France, Australia)
    Directed by Kamila Andini

    and

    Broadway (Greece, France, Romania)
    Directed by Christos Massalas
    Produced by Neda Film
    Coproduced by Blue Monday Productions, Digital Cube
    Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the Sundance Institute, L'Atelier Cinéfondation Cannes, ERT SA, France’s CNC, Eurimages  and the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication - EKOME SA

    Commonwealth Award:
    Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
    Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

    Cypriot Films Competition:

    Best Cypriot Film:
    Dog (Cyprus, Greece)
    Directed by Yianna Americanou
    Produced by Filmblades 
    Coproduced by Viewmaster Films, the Hellenic Public Broadcaster (ERT)
    Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth - The Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, the Greek Film Centre, SEE Cinema Network

    Best Director:
    Yianna Americanou for Dog (Cyprus, Greece)

    Best Performance:
    Angeliki Papoulia for Patchwork (Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia)
    Directed by Petros Charalambous
    Produced by AMP Filmworks
    Coproduced by Boo productions, Transfax Film Productions
    Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture , MEDIA – Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network

    Honourable Mentions:

    The Man with the Answers (Cyprus, Greece, Italy)
    Directed by Stelios Kammitsis
    Produced by Felony Films
    Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions, Asterisk, 9.99 films
    Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Creative Europe, IDM Südtirol – Alto Adige, the Apulia Film Commission

    and

    Actor Dimitris Kitsos for Dog (Cyprus, Greece)

    Honourary Award for Contribution to the Art of Cinema:
    Phedon Papamichael

    Dot.on. the. Map Industry Days Winners:

    Best Project:
    The Consequences of Freedom (Albania)
    Directed by Lorin Terezi

    Networking Award for the Thessaloniki International Film Festival - AGORA:
    Producer Antonella Di Nocera for To Get Her (Italy)
    Directed by Sabrina Iannucci

    MFI Script Consultancy Award:
    4 Hours (Cyprus)
    Directed by Petros Charalambous

