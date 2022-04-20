FESTIVALS: Cyprus Film Days 2022 Announces Winners

LIMASSOL: Utama by Alejandro Loayza Grisi, a coproduction between Bolivia, Uruguay and France, has been awarded as best film in the Glocal Images International Competition of the 20th edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival . Cypriot/Greek Dog by Yianna Americanou received the award for best Cypriot film.

A Special Award in the Glocal Images Competition went to Sisterhood / Sestri by Dina Duma, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Nine feature films competed in the international competition Glocal Images and four domestic titles had been selected for the Cypriot Films Competition. A new edition of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth was also in the programme.

Albanian project The Consequences of Freedom by Lorin Terezi won as best project of the 3rd edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, a coproduction, training and networking platform, organised in collaboration with Greece's AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

Cyprus Film Days, the biggest film event in Cyprus took place in person at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Zena Palace in Nicosia from 8 to 16 April 2022. The festival is co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Glocal Images International Competition:

Best Film:

Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)

Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Special Award:

Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre of Montenegro

Best Director:

Milica Tomović for Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Produced by EED Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Honourable Mentions:

Yuni (Indonesia, Singapore, France, Australia)

Directed by Kamila Andini

and

Broadway (Greece, France, Romania)

Directed by Christos Massalas

Produced by Neda Film

Coproduced by Blue Monday Productions, Digital Cube

Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the Sundance Institute, L'Atelier Cinéfondation Cannes, ERT SA, France’s CNC, Eurimages and the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication - EKOME SA

Commonwealth Award:

Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)

Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Cypriot Films Competition:

Best Cypriot Film:

Dog (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Yianna Americanou

Produced by Filmblades

Coproduced by Viewmaster Films, the Hellenic Public Broadcaster (ERT)

Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth - The Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, the Greek Film Centre, SEE Cinema Network

Best Director:

Yianna Americanou for Dog (Cyprus, Greece)

Best Performance:

Angeliki Papoulia for Patchwork (Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia)

Directed by Petros Charalambous

Produced by AMP Filmworks

Coproduced by Boo productions, Transfax Film Productions

Supported by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture , MEDIA – Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network

Honourable Mentions:

The Man with the Answers (Cyprus, Greece, Italy)

Directed by Stelios Kammitsis

Produced by Felony Films

Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions, Asterisk, 9.99 films

Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Creative Europe, IDM Südtirol – Alto Adige, the Apulia Film Commission

and

Actor Dimitris Kitsos for Dog (Cyprus, Greece)

Honourary Award for Contribution to the Art of Cinema:

Phedon Papamichael

Dot.on. the. Map Industry Days Winners:

Best Project:

The Consequences of Freedom (Albania)

Directed by Lorin Terezi

Networking Award for the Thessaloniki International Film Festival - AGORA:

Producer Antonella Di Nocera for To Get Her (Italy)

Directed by Sabrina Iannucci

MFI Script Consultancy Award:

4 Hours (Cyprus)

Directed by Petros Charalambous