PRAGUE: The Czech/Slovak/Ukrainian coproduction The Painted Bird by Václav Marhoul has been sold by Celluloid Dreams to the Canadian distributor Northern Banner Releasing. The Painted Bird is shortlisted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the International Feature Film category.
The film had already been sold to IFC Films in the USA.
The Painted Bird is an adaptation of Jerzy Kosiński’s bestseller and stars the 9-year-old Czech actor Petr Kotlár alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Udo Kier and Harvey Keitel. The cast includes Lech Dyblik, Jitka Čvančarová, Julian Sand, Aleksey Kravchenko and Barry Pepper.
It was produced by Silver Screen in coproduction with the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS. It was supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency.