FESTIVALS: Czech Animated Film Daughter Wins At Sundance Featured

2020-01-30
Daughter by Daria Kashcheeva Daughter by Daria Kashcheeva

PRAGUE: Czech student film Daughter directed by Daria Kashcheeva received the Short Film Jury Award: Animation at the Sundance Film Festival (23 January-2 February 2020). The film was produced by FAMU in coproduction with MAUR film.

Daughter / Dcera has also been nominated for the 92nd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards in the Animated Short section.

The film has already won approximately 40 awards at over 80 festivals, the most prestigious being the Student Oscar for the best foreign animated film. Daughter also won in the worldwide competition of 1615 best film-school films. Its world premiere took place in Annecy, where it received Le Cristal d'Annecy for best student film.

