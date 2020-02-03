PRAGUE: Old Timers / Staříci won the Czech Film Critics’ Award for Best Film while its directors, Ondřej Provazník and Martin Dušek, were awarded Best Director. The Best Screenplay Award went to Jiří Havelka for The Owners / Vlastníci.
The Czech/British/French coproduction Kolya / Kolja directed by Jan Svěrák received the Best Film of the Last Three Decades Award.
The Czech Film Critics´ Awards were announced on 1 February 2020.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Best Feature Film: Old Timers / Staříci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by the Czech Television, sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages
Best Documentary: Over the Hills / Dálava
Directed by Martin Mareček
Best Director: Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník for Old Timers / Staříci
Best Screenplay: Jiří Havelka for The Owners / Vlastníci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Produced by Cinemart
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Cinemart SK
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Actor: Jiří Schmitzer for Old Timers / Staříci
Best Actress: Tereza Ramba for The Owners / Vlastníci
Audiovisual Achievement: Vladimír Smutný for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silvescreen
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS
Supported bythe Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency
Out of Cinema Award: Daria Kashcheeva for her animated short film Daughter / Dcera
Discovery of the Year: Bohdan Karásek for Karel, Me and You / Karel, já a ty
Directed by Bohdan Karásek
Produced by Filmová společnost Alfreda Bouriany
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Film Of The Last Three Decades: Kolya / Kolja (Czech Republic, UK., France)
Directed by Jan Svěrák
Produced by Biograf Jan Svěrák
Coproduced by Portobello Pictures (UK), Pandora Cinema, Czech Television, CinemArt, Centrum českého videa
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages