Czech/Slovak Old Timers Wins 2019 Czech Film Critics‘ Awards Featured

2020-02-03
Old Timers by Ondřej Provazník and Martin Dušek Old Timers by Ondřej Provazník and Martin Dušek

PRAGUE: Old Timers / Staříci won the Czech Film Critics’ Award for Best Film while its directors, Ondřej Provazník and Martin Dušek, were awarded Best Director. The Best Screenplay Award went to Jiří Havelka for The Owners / Vlastníci.

The Czech/British/French coproduction Kolya / Kolja directed by Jan Svěrák received the Best Film of the Last Three Decades Award.

The Czech Film Critics´ Awards were announced on 1 February 2020.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Best Feature Film: Old Timers / Staříci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by the Czech Televisionsentimentalfilm
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages

Best Documentary: Over the Hills / Dálava
Directed by Martin Mareček

Best Director: Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník for Old Timers / Staříci

Best Screenplay: Jiří Havelka for The Owners / Vlastníci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Produced by Cinemart
Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionCinemart SK
Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Actor: Jiří Schmitzer for Old Timers / Staříci

Best Actress: Tereza Ramba for The Owners / Vlastníci

Audiovisual Achievement: Vladimír Smutný for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silvescreen
Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionDirectory FilmsPubRes and RTVS
Supported bythe Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundCreative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency

Out of Cinema Award: Daria Kashcheeva for her animated short film Daughter / Dcera

Discovery of the Year: Bohdan Karásek for Karel, Me and You / Karel, já a ty
Directed by Bohdan Karásek
Produced by Filmová společnost Alfreda Bouriany
Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Film Of The Last Three Decades: Kolya / Kolja (Czech Republic, UK., France)
Directed by Jan Svěrák
Produced by Biograf Jan Svěrák
Coproduced by Portobello Pictures (UK), Pandora Cinema, Czech Television, CinemArt, Centrum českého videa
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages

