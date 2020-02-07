FESTIVALS: Prague IFF 2020 Announces New Sections

PRAGUE: The 27th edition of the Prague International Film Festival adds a new Comedy Competition to its Main Competition and it divides its programme into 14 sections, including three new sections.
Under the new artistic director Nikolaj Nikitin, the Prague International Film Festival will launch new sections this year, including Planet Dark (horror, thriller, true crime and films with crude humour), The Eastern Delights (created by merging the former Centropa and Balkan Echoes sections) and Focus on: Busan (a selection of films by Asian auteurs, curated by Jay Jeon, the director of the Busan IFF).
Czech actress Iva Janžurová will receive the Kristián trophy for her lifetime contribution to cinema.
The Main Competition Jury will be composed of Czech actor/director Jiří Mádl, Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi and Canadian director Denis Côté.
The Classics section will be dedicated to a retrospective of the work of Max Ophüls.
