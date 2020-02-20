unnamed 26 FNE Animated Open2020

FESTIVALS: One World Announces Competition Films Featured

2020-02-20
Acasa, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc Acasa, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc

PRAGUE: Thirteen films will screen in the international competition of One World FF, which runs 5 – 14 March 2020 in Prague and travels to another 35 cities.

The competition includes two Romanian films, a Lithuanian coproduction, and a Polish coproduction.

International Competition:

Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television (TVR), Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
Produced by Alexander Nanau Production
Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany

Eye to Eye (Finland)
Directed by John Webster

Mrs. F. (Netherlands, Nigeria)
Directed by Chris van der Vorm

Ninosca (Sweden)
Directed by Peter Torbiornsson

Scars (Germany, Poland)
Directed by Agniesszka Zwiefka

Sing Me A Song (France, Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Thomas Balmes

Smog Town (China, Netherlands, South Korea)
Directed by Meng Han

The Earth is Blue as an Orange (Lithuania, Ukraine)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine)
Coproduced by Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Supported by Lithuanian Film Centre, Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund

The Painter and the Thief (Norway)
Directed by Benjamin Ree

The Reason I Jump (UK, USA)
Directed by Jerry Rothwell

The Self Portrait (Norway)
Directed by Margreth Olin, Katja Hogseth, Espen Wallin

The Train I Ride (France, Finland)
Directed by Arno Bitschy

back to top
 

Subscribe to FNE daily»

Readers Survey2

fnemarketonline2020

OSCAR 2020

rusian longtext

FNEAVIClick here>>>

Berlin 325x230 

ZagrebDox

CinemaOfTheMonth122019

docbloc30032017

FNE UNIC Update

Fne UnicUpdateNEW

fneAssocLogo315

logoCreativeEurope2019