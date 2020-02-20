PRAGUE: Thirteen films will screen in the international competition of One World FF, which runs 5 – 14 March 2020 in Prague and travels to another 35 cities.
The competition includes two Romanian films, a Lithuanian coproduction, and a Polish coproduction.
International Competition:
Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television (TVR), Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
Produced by Alexander Nanau Production
Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany
Eye to Eye (Finland)
Directed by John Webster
Mrs. F. (Netherlands, Nigeria)
Directed by Chris van der Vorm
Ninosca (Sweden)
Directed by Peter Torbiornsson
Scars (Germany, Poland)
Directed by Agniesszka Zwiefka
Sing Me A Song (France, Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Thomas Balmes
Smog Town (China, Netherlands, South Korea)
Directed by Meng Han
The Earth is Blue as an Orange (Lithuania, Ukraine)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos (Ukraine)
Coproduced by Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Supported by Lithuanian Film Centre, Ukrainian State Agency, IDFA Bertha Fund
The Painter and the Thief (Norway)
Directed by Benjamin Ree
The Reason I Jump (UK, USA)
Directed by Jerry Rothwell
The Self Portrait (Norway)
Directed by Margreth Olin, Katja Hogseth, Espen Wallin
The Train I Ride (France, Finland)
Directed by Arno Bitschy