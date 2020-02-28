Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope FNE Animated Open2020

CEE Animation Forum 2020 Selects 29 Projects Featured

2020-02-28

PRAGUE: Eight animated feature films in development are among the 29 projects that will be pitched at CEE Animation Forum, taking place in Liberec, Czech Republic, from 5 to 8 May 2020. The event will include a newly introduced VR pitching forum (participants will be announced in March), as it moves to a new, larger city and venue this year.

For its 8th edition, the organisers received submissions from 32 countries. The majority of the selected teams come from Central and Eastern Europe: six from the Czech Republic, five from Croatia, three from Hungary, and one project each from Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Ukraine. There are also two projects from France and one project each from Germany, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, and Spain.

The proportion of female directors & producers has exceeded 50% in both categories (shorts and series/TV specials). With eight series projects by female directors, the ratio has reached a record of 80%.

Competition participants will present their projects to more than 250 film professionals, including producers, TV programmers, festival directors, distributors, investors and representatives of national film funds.

Early bird rates on industry passes are available before 31 March.

The complete list of projects being pitched follows:

FEATURE FILMS IN DEVELOPMENT

Cricket & Antoinette / Cvrčak i Mrvica         
Produced by Dino Krpan, Diedra (Croatia)  
Directed by Luka Rukavina (Croatia)

Fichtelberg     
Produced by Michal Kracmer, Cineart TV Prague (Czech Republic)
Directed by Simon Koudela (Czech Republic)

IGI / იგი
Produced by Vladimer Katcharava, 20 Steps Productions (www.20steps.ge) (Georgia)
Directed by Natia Nikolashvili (Georgia)

King Wray      
Produced by Sorin Baican, Studioset (www.studioset.tv) (Romania)
Directed by Anton & Damian Groves (Great Britain / Romania)

Once We Meet          
Produced by Igor Zarol, Origin Tales (Serbia)
Directed by Ivan Beres (Croatia)

Salamanders / Mloci
Produced by Aurel Klimt, Studio ZVON (www.lajka.eu) (Czech Republic)
Directed by Aurel Klimt

The Black Swallow
Produced by Sebastien Hussenot, La Luna Productions (France)
Directed by Louis J. Gore (France)

Trouble Nubble Gum
Produced by Michael Margulis, Studio KAPI (Ukraine)
Directed by Rostyslav Garbar (Ukraine)

CATEGORY SERIES / TV SPECIALS IN DEVELOPMENT

A Little Pilot   
Produced by Petr Babinec, Kouzelná animace (Czech Republic)
Directed by Eliska Chytkova (Czech Republic)


Annie & Carola          
Produced by Myriam Ballesteros, MB Producciones (Spain)
Directed by Myriam Ballesteros (Spain)


Baldies / Plešouni      
Produced by Jiri Sadek, COFILM (Czech Republic)
scriptwriter: Eliska Podzimkova (Czech Republic)              

Flying Kathy / Leteča Katka
Produced by Jure Vizjak, Invida (Slovenia)
Directed by Jernej Zmitek (Slovenia)


Frickin'Times 
Produced by Irek Krett, xkopp creative (Germany)
Directed by Irek Krett


Lemon and Elderflower                     
Produced by Justyna Rucinska, Likaon sp. z o. o. (Poland)           
Directed by Ilenia Cotardo (Italy)


Little Grey Wolfy        
Produced by Natalia Malykhina, Ulvenfilm AS (Norway)
Directed by Natalia Malykhina

Lola and Betty / Život s Lolom          
Produced by Drasko Ivezic, Adriatic Animation (Croatia)
Directed by Hana Tintor (Croatia)


Milkshake Bar / Pieno Baras
Produced by Agne Adomene, Art Shot (Lithuania)
Directed by Urtė Oettinger (Lithuania)


Ormhildur the Brave  
Produced by Heather Millard, Compass Films (Iceland)
Directed by Thorey Mjallhvit (Iceland)

CATEGORY SHORT FILMS IN DEVELOPMENT

27 - My Last Day at Home    
Produced by Gabor Osvath, BODDAH (Hungary)
Directed by Flora Anna Buda (Hungary)


Face Recognition / Näotuvastus      
Produced by Kalev Tamm, Eesti Joonisfilm (Estonia)
Directed by Martinus Klemet (Estonia)

Hoodies and Sunglasses      
Produced by Manon Messiant, Iliade et Films (France)
Directed by Fabian Balogh (Hungary)


In Her Face / Pelo na Venta 
Produced by Mario Patrocínio, BRO Cinema (Portugal)
Directed by Margarida Madeira (Portugal)

Just Between Us / Među nama        
Produced by Masa Udovicic, Luma Film (Croatia)
Directed by Petra Balekic (Croatia)


Love, Dad / Váš táta  
Produced by Karolina Davidova, 13ka (Czech Republic)
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen (Czech Republic, Vietnam)


No Happily Ever After / Dozvonil zvonec     
Produced by Maria Motovska, Helium Film s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
Directed by Gabriela Plackova (Czech Republic)


The Garden of Heart / A szív kertje
Produced by Balint Gelley, CUB Animation Ltd. (Hungary)
Directed by Oliver Hegyi (Hungary)

The Girl with the Golden Hair / Zlatovláska 
Produced by Zuzana Jankovicova, Super film (Slovakia)   
Directed by Kaoru Furuko (Japan)


The Pet Named Stress / Ljubimac zvan Stres        
Produced by Drasko Ivezic, Adriatic Animation (Croatia)
Directed by Laura Martinovic (Croatia)

The Voice / La Voće  
Produced by Vessela Dantcheva, Compote Collective (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Bogdanov (Bulgaria)

