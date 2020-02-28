For its 8th edition, the organisers received submissions from 32 countries. The majority of the selected teams come from Central and Eastern Europe: six from the Czech Republic, five from Croatia, three from Hungary, and one project each from Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Ukraine. There are also two projects from France and one project each from Germany, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, and Spain.
The proportion of female directors & producers has exceeded 50% in both categories (shorts and series/TV specials). With eight series projects by female directors, the ratio has reached a record of 80%.
Competition participants will present their projects to more than 250 film professionals, including producers, TV programmers, festival directors, distributors, investors and representatives of national film funds.
Early bird rates on industry passes are available before 31 March.
The complete list of projects being pitched follows:
FEATURE FILMS IN DEVELOPMENT
Cricket & Antoinette / Cvrčak i Mrvica
Produced by Dino Krpan, Diedra (Croatia)
Directed by Luka Rukavina (Croatia)
Fichtelberg
Produced by Michal Kracmer, Cineart TV Prague (Czech Republic)
Directed by Simon Koudela (Czech Republic)
IGI / იგი
Produced by Vladimer Katcharava, 20 Steps Productions (www.20steps.ge) (Georgia)
Directed by Natia Nikolashvili (Georgia)
King Wray
Produced by Sorin Baican, Studioset (www.studioset.tv) (Romania)
Directed by Anton & Damian Groves (Great Britain / Romania)
Once We Meet
Produced by Igor Zarol, Origin Tales (Serbia)
Directed by Ivan Beres (Croatia)
Salamanders / Mloci
Produced by Aurel Klimt, Studio ZVON (www.lajka.eu) (Czech Republic)
Directed by Aurel Klimt
The Black Swallow
Produced by Sebastien Hussenot, La Luna Productions (France)
Directed by Louis J. Gore (France)
Trouble Nubble Gum
Produced by Michael Margulis, Studio KAPI (Ukraine)
Directed by Rostyslav Garbar (Ukraine)
CATEGORY SERIES / TV SPECIALS IN DEVELOPMENT
A Little Pilot
Produced by Petr Babinec, Kouzelná animace (Czech Republic)
Directed by Eliska Chytkova (Czech Republic)
Annie & Carola
Produced by Myriam Ballesteros, MB Producciones (Spain)
Directed by Myriam Ballesteros (Spain)
Baldies / Plešouni
Produced by Jiri Sadek, COFILM (Czech Republic)
scriptwriter: Eliska Podzimkova (Czech Republic)
Flying Kathy / Leteča Katka
Produced by Jure Vizjak, Invida (Slovenia)
Directed by Jernej Zmitek (Slovenia)
Frickin'Times
Produced by Irek Krett, xkopp creative (Germany)
Directed by Irek Krett
Lemon and Elderflower
Produced by Justyna Rucinska, Likaon sp. z o. o. (Poland)
Directed by Ilenia Cotardo (Italy)
Little Grey Wolfy
Produced by Natalia Malykhina, Ulvenfilm AS (Norway)
Directed by Natalia Malykhina
Lola and Betty / Život s Lolom
Produced by Drasko Ivezic, Adriatic Animation (Croatia)
Directed by Hana Tintor (Croatia)
Milkshake Bar / Pieno Baras
Produced by Agne Adomene, Art Shot (Lithuania)
Directed by Urtė Oettinger (Lithuania)
Ormhildur the Brave
Produced by Heather Millard, Compass Films (Iceland)
Directed by Thorey Mjallhvit (Iceland)
CATEGORY SHORT FILMS IN DEVELOPMENT
27 - My Last Day at Home
Produced by Gabor Osvath, BODDAH (Hungary)
Directed by Flora Anna Buda (Hungary)
Face Recognition / Näotuvastus
Produced by Kalev Tamm, Eesti Joonisfilm (Estonia)
Directed by Martinus Klemet (Estonia)
Hoodies and Sunglasses
Produced by Manon Messiant, Iliade et Films (France)
Directed by Fabian Balogh (Hungary)
In Her Face / Pelo na Venta
Produced by Mario Patrocínio, BRO Cinema (Portugal)
Directed by Margarida Madeira (Portugal)
Just Between Us / Među nama
Produced by Masa Udovicic, Luma Film (Croatia)
Directed by Petra Balekic (Croatia)
Love, Dad / Váš táta
Produced by Karolina Davidova, 13ka (Czech Republic)
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen (Czech Republic, Vietnam)
No Happily Ever After / Dozvonil zvonec
Produced by Maria Motovska, Helium Film s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
Directed by Gabriela Plackova (Czech Republic)
The Garden of Heart / A szív kertje
Produced by Balint Gelley, CUB Animation Ltd. (Hungary)
Directed by Oliver Hegyi (Hungary)
The Girl with the Golden Hair / Zlatovláska
Produced by Zuzana Jankovicova, Super film (Slovakia)
Directed by Kaoru Furuko (Japan)
The Pet Named Stress / Ljubimac zvan Stres
Produced by Drasko Ivezic, Adriatic Animation (Croatia)
Directed by Laura Martinovic (Croatia)
The Voice / La Voće
Produced by Vessela Dantcheva, Compote Collective (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Bogdanov (Bulgaria)