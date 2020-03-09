unnamed FEBIOFEST2020 Febio 460x100 px

The Painted Bird Wins Big at 27th Czech Lions Featured

2020-03-09
Vaclav Marhoul Vaclav Marhoul

PRAGUE: The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče by Václav Marhoul is the big winner of the 27th Czech Lions with eight awards, including best film, best director and best cinematography for Vladimír Smutný. Václav Marhoul was also awarded for an Exceptional Feat in Audiovisual Arts.

Owners / Vlastníci by Jiří Havelka received three awards, while The Old Timers / Staříci directed by Martin Dušek and Ondřej Provazník received two Czech Lions.

LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:
The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silvescreen
Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionDirectory FilmsPubRes and RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundCreative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency

Best Documentary:
Over the Hills / Dálava
Directed by Martin Mareček

Best Director:
Václav Marhoul for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče

Best Leading Actress:
Tereza Ramba for Owners / Vlastníci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jiří Havelka
Produced by Cinemart
Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionCinemart SK
Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Leading Actor:
Jiří Schmitzer for Old Timers / Staříci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by the Czech Televisionsentimentalfilm
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages

Best Supporting Actress:
Klára Melíšková for Owners / Vlastníci

Best Supporting Actor:
Ladislav Mrkvička for Old Timers / Staříci

Best Screenplay:
Jiří Havelka for Owners / Vlastníci

Best Cinematography:
Vladimír Smutný for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče

Best Editing:
Luděk Hudec for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče

Best Sound:
Pavel Rejholec for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče

Best Music:
Ivan Acher, Michal Novinski for The Watchmaker´s Apprentice / Hodinářův učeň (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jitka Rudolfová
Produced by Evolution Films
Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionRTVSPubRes
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Art Direction:
Jan Vlasák for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče

Best Costumes:
Helena Rovná for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče

Best Make-up:
Ivo Strangmüller for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče

Best Television Film or Miniseries:
Vodník (Czech Television)
Directed by Viktor Tauš

Best Television Drama Series:
Most! (Czech Television)
Directed by Jan Prušinovský

Exceptional Feat in Audio-visual Arts:
Václav Marhoul for The Painted Bird

Honorary Award for Unique Contribution to Czech Film:
Jaromír Kallista

back to top

Bez tytułu.jpg

 

Subscribe to FNE daily»

Readers Survey2

fnemarketonline2020

OSCAR 2020

rusian longtext

FNEAVIClick here>>>

ZagrebDox

Febio 325x230 px

image001

CinemaOfTheMonth122019

docbloc30032017

FNE UNIC Update

Fne UnicUpdateNEW

fneAssocLogo315

logoCreativeEurope2019