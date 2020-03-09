PRAGUE: The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče by Václav Marhoul is the big winner of the 27th Czech Lions with eight awards, including best film, best director and best cinematography for Vladimír Smutný. Václav Marhoul was also awarded for an Exceptional Feat in Audiovisual Arts.
Owners / Vlastníci by Jiří Havelka received three awards, while The Old Timers / Staříci directed by Martin Dušek and Ondřej Provazník received two Czech Lions.
LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silvescreen
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency
Best Documentary:
Over the Hills / Dálava
Directed by Martin Mareček
Best Director:
Václav Marhoul for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče
Best Leading Actress:
Tereza Ramba for Owners / Vlastníci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jiří Havelka
Produced by Cinemart
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Cinemart SK
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Leading Actor:
Jiří Schmitzer for Old Timers / Staříci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by the Czech Television, sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages
Best Supporting Actress:
Klára Melíšková for Owners / Vlastníci
Best Supporting Actor:
Ladislav Mrkvička for Old Timers / Staříci
Best Screenplay:
Jiří Havelka for Owners / Vlastníci
Best Cinematography:
Vladimír Smutný for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče
Best Editing:
Luděk Hudec for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče
Best Sound:
Pavel Rejholec for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče
Best Music:
Ivan Acher, Michal Novinski for The Watchmaker´s Apprentice / Hodinářův učeň (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jitka Rudolfová
Produced by Evolution Films
Coproduced by the Czech Television, RTVS, PubRes
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Art Direction:
Jan Vlasák for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče
Best Costumes:
Helena Rovná for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče
Best Make-up:
Ivo Strangmüller for The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče
Best Television Film or Miniseries:
Vodník (Czech Television)
Directed by Viktor Tauš
Best Television Drama Series:
Most! (Czech Television)
Directed by Jan Prušinovský
Exceptional Feat in Audio-visual Arts:
Václav Marhoul for The Painted Bird
Honorary Award for Unique Contribution to Czech Film:
Jaromír Kallista