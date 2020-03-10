PRAGUE: The 27th edition of the Prague International Film Festival will take place as planned from 19 to 27 March 2020.
Based on the decision of the National Security Council from 4 March 2020 that it is not necessary to restrict the organisation of mass events yet, the Prague International Film Festival - Febiofest 2020 will take place on the duly announced date from 19 to 27 March, and later in the region from 30 March until 9 April, according to a press release.
“The preparations for the festival continue, tickets are sold and guests are preparing for their arrival in Prague,” said Gabriela Vágner, spokesperson for the Prague IFF - Febiofest.
