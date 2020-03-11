PRAGUE: The organisers of the One World Human Rights Documentary Film Festival in Prague have decided to interrupt the festival with immediate effect. The 2020 edition started on 5 March 2020 and was due to run in Prague and 35 other cities till 14 March 2020.
The decision was taken after the decree issued by the government of the Czech Republic. Ondřej Kamenický, the festival’s director, said that they are discussing the possibility of resuming the festival in autumn, according to a press release.
One World Romania announced on 10 March 2020 that it would postpone its 13th edition, which was due to take place from 20 to 29 March 2020 to a date that has not yet been decided.
Click HERE for the press release from One World Human Rights Documentary Film Festival in Prague.