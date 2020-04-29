FESTIVALS: Karlovy Vary Cancels 2020 Festival

PRAGUE: The organisers of the Karlovy Vary IFF have announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition, citing the Czech Republic’s ongoing measures to fight the coronavirus and the worldwide situation. The 55th KVIFF will be held next year instead, from 2 to 10 July 2021.

Members of the international film industry immediately praised the festival’s decision, holding it up as a model for other international events.

KVIFF president Jiří Bartoška informed in a written statement, “We strongly believe that seeing a film with other people in a theatre is a powerful and irreplaceable experience.” He added, “And because the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is one of the most important cultural events in the Czech Republic, we have decided that holding an alternative version would go against the festival’s main mission: to bring together audiences, filmmakers, and people from different walks of life in order to collectively enjoy works of cinema.”

The Czech government announced that cinemas may screen films for up to 50 viewers beginning on 8 June. Therefore, the festival will organise a special edition of KVIFF in Your Cinema, running 3 – 11 July 2020, with a selection of films touring to cities around the Czech Republic.

In addition, the festival will host a virtual edition of the Eastern Promises for film industry professionals, with film projects competing from 6 – 8 July 2020. Karlovy Vary will also participate in the project We Are One: A Global Film Festival.