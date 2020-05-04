Czechs to Reopen Cinemas as Covid-19 Declines

Some precautions will remain in place in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Every other row must remain empty, and couples may sit together, but there must be one seat between other audience members. There will be no food or drink services, and consumption of food will be banned in the theatres.

The Czech Republic was one of the first countries to implement strict restrictions and the enforced wearing of face masks. As a result, it has seen a leveling off of the growth of Covid-19 cases, and a decline in the overall number of active cases over the past two weeks.