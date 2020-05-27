CEE Projects Selected for dok.incubator 2020

PRAGUE: A Polish and a Balkan documentary are among the eight international projects that will participate in dok.incubator , which will have its next residential session 24 – 29 August in Slovakia.

Lukasz Kowalski’s documentary debut The Pawnshop (Poland) is produced by Anna Mazerant at 4.30 Studio. The film invites us to the biggest pawnshop in the south of Poland, run by a couple of extraordinary entrepreneurs Jola and Wiesiek. Surrounded by thousands of bizarre objects, accompanied by touching figures of the neighborhood they feel for, they are trying to find a way to save their business and love. The editor is Adriana F. Castellanos.

Mila Turajlic is directing the Serbian/French/Qatari/Montenegrin/Croatian coproduction The Labudovic Reels. Turajlic is also producing together with Carine Chichkowsky. The production companies are Dribbling Pictures (Serbia), Restart (Croatia), and the Montenegrin company Kino. Stevan Labudovic was assigned at the age of 27 to be the cameraman of the Yugoslav president Tito. When he was sent on a mission to support the Algerian war of independence by providing them with images of their struggle, he played a key role in the information battle that defined the era of decolonisation. The editor is Sylvie Gadmer.

Participating film professionals – drawn from around the world – will have the opportunity to work intensely on their documentary films with the support of established producers, editors and sales agents. You can find more information about the selected projects HERE.

The dok.incubator workshop works with feature length documentaries in the rough cut stage in a way that is unique in its format and impact on filmmakers. Its aim is to offer individual mentorship for eight documentary projects with a focus on dramaturgy, distribution and marketing strategy, and audience building, in order to premiere at prestigious festivals and secure wide distribution. Over the eight years of its existence, dok.incubator helped to develop tens of films, which were screened at the biggest international festivals including Sundance, Berlinale, IDFA, CPH:DOX, Visions du Réel, Hot Docs and many others.