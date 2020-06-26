FESTIVALS: Thirty-nine Countries Vie for EKOFILM IFF Slots

BRNO: The EKOFILM IFF has announced that 133 films from 39 countries have been submitted for the competition section of the 46th edition of the festival, running 14 – 17 October 2020 in Brno. EKOFILM IFF is organised and financed by the Ministry of the Environment of the Czech Republic and screens films on current environmental topics.

Of these, 25 films will be selected to compete for the main prize, under this year’s topic of sustainable consumption. The festival will also offer lectures and workshops with experts, discussions and an open-air concert to kick off the event.

The festival's programmer Jitka Kotrlová said, “This year we had the opportunity to choose from a large number of interesting films related to the topic of sustainability. The topics ranged from food, farming, consumption, the interconnectedness of industries and globalisation to the effects of climate change, which are altering the lives of people around the world. Most films came from Germany this year, and as in previous years, it is clear that the ecological theme is covered not only by European film-makers in a global context, and that the themes cross continental boundaries.”