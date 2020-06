JIHLAVA: According to a survey of 11 international documentary festivals undertaken by the Ji.hlava IDFF , documentaries from CEE territories account for 35 – 53 percent of films at festivals in the CEE region, and as much as 19 percent of films at festivals outside the CEE region.

The SURVEY found a few outliers, such as Asia’s Yamagata festival with only three percent, and North America’s Doc NYC, with five percent. Elsewhere, CEE films held a share of nine percent or more.

By contrast, docs from Australia and Africa barely registered above single digits, if at all, in the festivals on the list.