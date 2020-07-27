GRANTS: Czech Republic Announces Grants for Minority Coproductions and Documentaries

PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 1,148,321 EUR / 30,150,000 CZK in production grants for minority coproductions and documentaries. A new feature film by the Romanian Radu Jude and a new documentary by Miroslav Janek are among those supported.

The Committee supported 12 films for minority coproduction grants from a historical high of 39 aplications for this type of support. The most common coproduction partner between aplicants was as usual Slovakia (12), followed by Romania (five), Poland (three), Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, Serbia and Ukraine (two).

Among the 12 supported films six are feature films, three documentaries and three short films (two animated and one fiction film).

The biggest grant of 133,304 EUR / 3.5 m CZK went to the comedy FHYP (Forever Hold Your Peace), directed by the Montenegrin-born FAMU graduate Ivan Marinović. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia and Czech Republic.

The Czech Film Fund has distributed 386,532 EUR/10,150,000 CZK from the total amount of 456,984 EUR/12 m CZK allocated for documentary production grants. Eight documentaries were supported from a total amount of 17 projects which applied.

The highest grant of 64,748 EUR / 1.7 m CZK went to the documentary essay on the life of bees All Will Be Good / Všechno dobře dopadne, directed by Miroslav Janek, which received the full amount of support requested.

Click HERE for the full list of grants.